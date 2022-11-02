Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

