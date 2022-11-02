Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

CSL opened at $237.35 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

