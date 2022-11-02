212,263 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 1,759,384 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,829,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,920,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,034,000 after buying an additional 838,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

