Independent Advisor Alliance Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Incyte were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Incyte by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Incyte by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Incyte by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Incyte by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 515,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Incyte by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

