Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $65,696,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $31,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.