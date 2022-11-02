State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.86 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.8 %

STLD opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.