State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of IDEX by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

IDEX stock opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.05. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

