Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

