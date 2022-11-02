Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $232,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 41,388 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,164,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,965,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

