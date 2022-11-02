Aviva PLC Purchases 57,402 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

