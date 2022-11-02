Aviva PLC Acquires 9,788 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

