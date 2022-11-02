Aviva PLC Sells 19,850 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
