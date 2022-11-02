Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,569 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average of $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

