State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Shares of TLK stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

