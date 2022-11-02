Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

