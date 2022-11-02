State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 21,254 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

INN stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.