Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 57,121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,213,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 1,324,951 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 892,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

