Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:J opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

