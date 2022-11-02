State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

