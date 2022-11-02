Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Shares of MTN opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

