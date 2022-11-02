State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 828 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $70,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,116,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $31,621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assurant Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.