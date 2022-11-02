Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $969,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 108.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NI opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

