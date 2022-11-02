Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.