State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 52,106 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,106 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 32.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

NYSE AMX opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

