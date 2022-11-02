Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,796 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

