State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,660 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

