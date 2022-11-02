Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,163 shares of company stock worth $8,339,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Price Performance

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:GL opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

