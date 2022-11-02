Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.