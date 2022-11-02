Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

