State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 142.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $195,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Stock Performance

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $242.74.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

