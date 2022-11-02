Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

