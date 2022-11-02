State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,063 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.