State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,276 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

