State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 770 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,266. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

