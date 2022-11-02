Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $952,000 Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.19.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

