State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

