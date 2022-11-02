Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

