TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,321 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

