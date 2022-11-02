Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

