BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BCE were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 177,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,243 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 285,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

