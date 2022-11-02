Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,597 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 239,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,098 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,075,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,473,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63.

