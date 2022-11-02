Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $394.93 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.67.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

