TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,985 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $342,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $4,682,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $788,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 303.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.