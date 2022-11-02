Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,408 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

