Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $712,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.