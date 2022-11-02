Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

