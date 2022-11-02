Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $193.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average of $259.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

