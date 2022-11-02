Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1,569.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,368 shares of company stock worth $21,374,004. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $454.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.