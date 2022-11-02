Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

