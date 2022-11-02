Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,532 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FRC opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.